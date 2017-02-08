Trinity cancels classes 2 days as flu...

Trinity cancels classes 2 days as flu, strep numbers spiking in Lubbock

Officials at Trinity Christian School opted to cancel classes for the rest of the week starting Thursday because of an increased number of absences caused by the flu and strep. According to a statement from the school, some classes have experienced 75 to 100 percent student absences and more than 30 percent staff absences in recent days.

