TRAFFIC: Fatal crash shuts down NB lanes of W. Loop 289 & MSF until Noon

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are on the scene of a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at Marsha Sharp and W. Loop 289 that happened just after 8 a.m. The accident investigation team was called out to the scene. All northbound lanes of Loop 289 between Slide Road and 34th Street have been shut down as investigators map out the scene for their investigation.

