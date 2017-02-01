Ticket sales begin Thursday morning for Garth Brooks' fifth Lubbock concert
Ticket sales for an unprecedented fifth Lubbock concert next month by country music superstar Garth Brooks begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the 7 p.m. March 30 concert at United Supermarkets Arena can be purchased only by visiting online site axs.com/garth, or by calling 634-2784.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|11 hr
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Tue
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
