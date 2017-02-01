Ticket sales begin Thursday morning for Garth Brooks' fifth Lubbock concert

Ticket sales for an unprecedented fifth Lubbock concert next month by country music superstar Garth Brooks begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the 7 p.m. March 30 concert at United Supermarkets Arena can be purchased only by visiting online site axs.com/garth, or by calling 634-2784.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.