Ticket deadline today for Lubbock Chorale gala
The Lubbock Chorale's annual gala, its most important scholarships fundraiser, will take place Saturday at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center Ballroom on the Texas Tech campus, 2521 17th St. It includes cocktails and appetizers at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a vocal concert with the theme "A Night on Broadway." Musical theater professional David Gaschen, a Tech and Lubbock Chorale alum, will perform accompanied by a pianist, and also with the chorale.
