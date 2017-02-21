Ticket deadline today for Lubbock Cho...

Ticket deadline today for Lubbock Chorale gala

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock Chorale's annual gala, its most important scholarships fundraiser, will take place Saturday at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center Ballroom on the Texas Tech campus, 2521 17th St. It includes cocktails and appetizers at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a vocal concert with the theme "A Night on Broadway." Musical theater professional David Gaschen, a Tech and Lubbock Chorale alum, will perform accompanied by a pianist, and also with the chorale.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Lubbock County was issued at February 21 at 3:30AM CST

Lubbock, TX

