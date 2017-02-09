Three films open Friday in Lubbock mo...

Three films open Friday in Lubbock movie theaters

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Three movies are opening Friday in Lubbock, including the return of Anastasia and Christian, a super assassin and a super hero. Just in time for Valentine's Day: a film adaptation of chapter two in British novelist E.L. James' edgy, erotic trilogy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) 17 hr Beth D 13
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 22 hr Taylor 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 31 SHORTY 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC