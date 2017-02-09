Three films open Friday in Lubbock movie theaters
Three movies are opening Friday in Lubbock, including the return of Anastasia and Christian, a super assassin and a super hero. Just in time for Valentine's Day: a film adaptation of chapter two in British novelist E.L. James' edgy, erotic trilogy.
