Texas woman left a friend's house 4 years ago, but never made it

Maegan Hembree of Smyer, in the Texas Panhandle, disappeared Feb. 26, 2013, while on the way to a friend's home in Lubbock. Maegan Hembree of Smyer, in the Texas Panhandle, disappeared Feb. 26, 2013, while on the way to a friend's home in Lubbock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.