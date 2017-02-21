Texas woman left a friend's house 4 y...

Texas woman left a friend's house 4 years ago, but never made it

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Maegan Hembree of Smyer, in the Texas Panhandle, disappeared Feb. 26, 2013, while on the way to a friend's home in Lubbock. Maegan Hembree of Smyer, in the Texas Panhandle, disappeared Feb. 26, 2013, while on the way to a friend's home in Lubbock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr TheyPharts 1,135
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Feb 21 stan the man 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lubbock County was issued at February 26 at 11:35PM CST

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC