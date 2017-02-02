Texas Syndicate member pleads guilty in Lubbock on federal drug charge
Cruz "Travieso" Perez, 40, appeared in Lubbock federal court Wednesday and pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant to his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana distribution conspiracy, U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas announced in a news release Thursday. Perez, a member of the Texas Syndicate, faces a statutory penalty of not less than five years nor more than 40 years in federal prison and up to a $5 million fine.
