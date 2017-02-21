Texas Syndicate member from Lubbock sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison
According to the officials with the Department of Justice, Christopher Lee Gonzalez, aka "Gonzo," 43, was sentenced Thursday to 327 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in October 2016 to his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana distribution conspiracy. Twelve people were arrested and charged with similar federal offenses, stemming from their respective roles in a drug distribution conspiracy that operated in West Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Feb 21
|stan the man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC