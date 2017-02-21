Texas Syndicate member from Lubbock sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison

According to the officials with the Department of Justice, Christopher Lee Gonzalez, aka "Gonzo," 43, was sentenced Thursday to 327 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in October 2016 to his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana distribution conspiracy. Twelve people were arrested and charged with similar federal offenses, stemming from their respective roles in a drug distribution conspiracy that operated in West Texas.

