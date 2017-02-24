Texas Syndicate gang member arrested ...

Texas Syndicate gang member arrested in Lubbock drug bust sentenced...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 43-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana trafficking conspiracy. Christopher Lee Gonzalez, who is identified as a member of the Texas Syndicate, opted not to address the court before U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings handed down a 327-month prison sentence for his plea to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more or methamphetamine, which carries a punishment of 10 years to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 49 min SixPharts 1,125
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Feb 21 stan the man 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC