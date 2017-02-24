Texas Syndicate gang member arrested in Lubbock drug bust sentenced...

A 43-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana trafficking conspiracy. Christopher Lee Gonzalez, who is identified as a member of the Texas Syndicate, opted not to address the court before U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings handed down a 327-month prison sentence for his plea to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more or methamphetamine, which carries a punishment of 10 years to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.