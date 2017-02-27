Students at school in Haiti received a meal sent all the way from Lubbock
Tonight we wrap up our coverage of the journey to Haiti, as Breedlove and Operation HOPE sent nearly half a million servings of food to that country as relief from Hurricane Matthew. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Presley Fowler was a part of the recent trip, and saw first hand how the food sent all the way from Lubbock, is making a positive impact on the children in school.
