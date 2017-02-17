Springlike weather continues next week
Most of the south plains just received sprinkles and a few showers through Sunday evening while the heavier storms developed to the east and moved into central Texas. With the rain to the east on President's day it will be sunny, warm and winds will be gusty from the north to northwest through the day.
