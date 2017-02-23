South Plains Food Bank launches - feed our kids, fuel our future'

"We've been looking at the needs of the community, and we realized that childhood hunger continues to be a pressing problem in our community," said David Weaver, chief executive officer of the food bank. "I have to compliment everyone that has been a part of the South Plains Food Bank - the director, the staff, the donors - because of the 500,000 meals that were actually served from this facility last year," the Lubbock Republican said while standing with his wife, Elisabeth, and son, Henry .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.