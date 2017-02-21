Some Lubbock County Detention Center officers getting ICE training

A group of officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center will be trained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify illegal immigrants booked into custody, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said Tuesday in announcing a new LSO policy in working with federal immigration officials. Rowe said he'll send up to eight officers to the four-week training program at an ICE Academy in South Carolina.

