Some Lubbock County Detention Center officers getting ICE training
A group of officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center will be trained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify illegal immigrants booked into custody, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said Tuesday in announcing a new LSO policy in working with federal immigration officials. Rowe said he'll send up to eight officers to the four-week training program at an ICE Academy in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Tue
|stan the man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC