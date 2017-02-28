Smoke from Hockley/Yoakum fire blowing into Lubbock; state crews requested
The fire was in Yoakum County and spreading into Hockley County, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, which was reporting 50- to 60-mph wind gusts across much of the western and central South Plains. Thanks to the wind, smoke from the blaze could be smelled Tuesday afternoon in and around Lubbock, according to a statement from Lubbock Fire Rescue on Twitter.
