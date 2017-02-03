Show of support: Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue Group stress peace, love in gathering

Since the creation of the Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue Group, Muslims have been part of the communitywide faith coalition, Mary Vines said. "We know you as friends, and we stand in support of you now and always," Vines, one of the group's organizers, told a gathering of dozens of people representing many religions - and even some atheists - Friday afternoon at the Islamic Center of the South Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.