Sewer rehabilitation project in Mackenzie Park closes Cesar Chavez Dr. at MSF
Beginning Wednesday, February 22, 2017, the City of Lubbock with Utility Contractors of America will begin construction on phase 1 of the Canyon Lakes Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Project in Mackenzie Park. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and to use extreme caution if traveling in the area.
