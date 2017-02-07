Robert B. Reich: The danger of Steve ...

Robert B. Reich: The danger of Steve Bannon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

President Donald Trump has reorganized the National Security Council - elevating his chief political strategist, Stephen Bannon, and demoting the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group advising the president on national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Sun trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 31 SHORTY 4
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Jan 30 CAPT AMERICA 2
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC