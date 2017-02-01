Road repairs scheduled at Lubbock Airport
Beginning Friday, February 3, Allen Butler Construction will begin repairs on the roadway at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The work is scheduled to begin near Terminal Entrance Door 4. Crews will replace the concrete panels in the two inside lanes closest to the terminal.
