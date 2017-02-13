Rep. Springer named vice chairman of Texas House county affairs committee

Springer, R-Muenster, is in his third term representing Texas House District 68. That district's 22 counties include the eastern portion of A-J Media's rural coverage area on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. The assignment was part of Speaker of the House Joe Straus' committee assignments last week for the 85th Legislature, which also put other area representatives in high-profile positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.