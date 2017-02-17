Red Raiders prepare for No. 9 West Vi...

Red Raiders prepare for No. 9 West Virginia

The Red Raider basketball team is preparing to hit the road, for their longest trek in Big XII play, as they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers come into this game ranked 9th in the nation.

