Protesters come out to oppose Lubbock senator's Sanctuary Cities Bill
Protesters came out to oppose a Sanctuary Cities Bill proposed by a Lubbock senator on Thursday, including one woman who had to be removed by DPS officers. The hearing came hours after Governor Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million dollars in state grant money to Travis county after the sheriff there chose not to comply with a federal mandate issued by President Trump's immigration orders.
