Protesters come out to oppose Lubbock...

Protesters come out to oppose Lubbock senator's Sanctuary Cities Bill

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Protesters came out to oppose a Sanctuary Cities Bill proposed by a Lubbock senator on Thursday, including one woman who had to be removed by DPS officers. The hearing came hours after Governor Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million dollars in state grant money to Travis county after the sheriff there chose not to comply with a federal mandate issued by President Trump's immigration orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... 21 hr xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Tue SHORTY 4
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Jan 30 CAPT AMERICA 2
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Jan 22 shorty 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. Iraq
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC