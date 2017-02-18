Promise of pancakes draws 17,000-plus to 65th annual Lubbock Lions Club festival
Beautiful weekend weather didn't stop a crowd of 17,000-plus hungry flapjack eaters from spending part of their Saturday indoors at the 65th annual Lions Club Pancake Festival. Many people gathered with their families at the all-day event to sit down and enjoy a breakfast filled with pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee to support the service organization's annual fundraiser at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
