Promise of pancakes draws 17,000-plus to 65th annual Lubbock Lions Club festival

Beautiful weekend weather didn't stop a crowd of 17,000-plus hungry flapjack eaters from spending part of their Saturday indoors at the 65th annual Lions Club Pancake Festival. Many people gathered with their families at the all-day event to sit down and enjoy a breakfast filled with pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee to support the service organization's annual fundraiser at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.