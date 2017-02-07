Police seek 2 women who stole wallet, used card at Lubbock store
Lubbock police are searching for two women who stole a wallet from a customer at Sprouts on Jan. 17 and made a purchase with the victim's credit card at Target later that day. One woman distracted the victim while the other stole the wallet and they both left Sprouts, located at 8201 Quaker Ave., according to a video posted on the LPD Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 31
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC