Police seek 2 women who stole wallet, used card at Lubbock store

Lubbock police are searching for two women who stole a wallet from a customer at Sprouts on Jan. 17 and made a purchase with the victim's credit card at Target later that day. One woman distracted the victim while the other stole the wallet and they both left Sprouts, located at 8201 Quaker Ave., according to a video posted on the LPD Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.