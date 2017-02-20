Police: Lubbock SWAT standoff ends peacefully after reported shooting
A SWAT team standoff with a barricaded man stemming from a reported shooting ended peacefully after police say the man voluntarily surrendered Monday evening at a Central Lubbock home. Police issued a statement just after 9:45 p.m. saying the man, who was not immediately identified, walked out of the home without further incident.
