Police investigating shooting in South Lubbock

Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired at 5701 63rd St. just before 4 a.m. where Michael Flores, 25, was found by with a gunshot wound, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. "Immediately police set up a perimeter," she said, "and moved the victim to a safe location so he could be transported to the hospital for his injuries."

