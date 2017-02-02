Police ID 2 of 3 suspects in Lubbock Picante's restaurant robbery
Lubbock police said late Thursday they've identified two of the three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery last month at a Central Lubbock Mexican restaurant. Police were searching for 35-year-old Joseph Gonzalez Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Marcelino Velazquez in connection with the robbery just before 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Picante's on 34th Street, according to a Lubbock police statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|1 hr
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Thu
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Tue
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC