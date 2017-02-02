Police ID 2 of 3 suspects in Lubbock Picante's restaurant robbery

Lubbock police said late Thursday they've identified two of the three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery last month at a Central Lubbock Mexican restaurant. Police were searching for 35-year-old Joseph Gonzalez Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Marcelino Velazquez in connection with the robbery just before 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Picante's on 34th Street, according to a Lubbock police statement.

