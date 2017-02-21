Police continue to search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a fatal hit and run that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Alcadio Estrada Barron. On February 10th at approximately 12:30a.m., a motorist flagged down an officer near Marsha Sharp and Avenue Q stating a male was walking in the middle of the eastbound access road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.