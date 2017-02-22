Police: Armed robber wore blue ski mask at North Lubbock business
Police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the reported robbery at Mateos in the 700 block of North Interstate 27. "The suspect entered the business and at gun point demanded the money out of the cash register," said police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. "The suspect then fled the scene."
