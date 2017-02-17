Operation Hope Helping in Haiti

More than 2,000 miles away from here, Operation HOPE from Lubbock is in Haiti helping to distribute food shipped to that country by Breedlove, which is also right here in our backyard. The two organizations partnered together for this campaign they're calling Hope 2 Haiti, in an effort to feed the hungry in the areas affected by Hurricane Matthew.

