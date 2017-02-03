One displaced by mobile home fire at Applegate Shady Acres
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire at Applegate Shady Acres at 7502 I 27 on Friday afternoon. They responded to the structure fire at 1:37 p.m. They arrived to find a mobile home with a considerable amount of fire showing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|16 hr
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Thu
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 31
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC