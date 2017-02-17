Noise ordinance postponed after placed on City Council meeting agenda
The noise ordinance proposed by Lubbock city councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris has once again been removed from the City Council agenda. The proposed ordinance was first on the council agenda on January 26. However, several local businesses owners voiced their concerns about the proposal and the item was eventually tabled.
