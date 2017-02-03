Motorcycle community gathers for memo...

Motorcycle community gathers for memorial ride in honor of fallen brother

15 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Members of the Lubbock motorcycle community came together for a memorial ride in honor of Michael Vaughn Williams on Friday night. Williams was killed in an accident last Sunday on North University and Clovis Road, when Lubbock police say a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to Williams on his motorcycle.

