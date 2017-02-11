Mother Nature brings record heat to South Plains ahead of strong cold front
But a change is in store as a cold front is expected to move through the South Plains as early as sunrise Sunday, bringing a chance for sub-freezing temperatures and even wintry precipitation to start the work week. Lubbock's previous record high for February was 89 and was reached twice before - Feb. 24, 1918 and Feb. 28 2006, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.
