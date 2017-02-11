Mother Nature brings record heat to S...

Mother Nature brings record heat to South Plains ahead of strong cold front

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

But a change is in store as a cold front is expected to move through the South Plains as early as sunrise Sunday, bringing a chance for sub-freezing temperatures and even wintry precipitation to start the work week. Lubbock's previous record high for February was 89 and was reached twice before - Feb. 24, 1918 and Feb. 28 2006, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr Many pharts 1,106
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Fri llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Fri Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Fri alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC