Marquez: Snapshot Lubbock, Whisk'd and women's clothing boutique new in Lubbock
I would like to thank all of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal readers who have followed the business column and have emailed and called, helping me keep up with all the new businesses that have opened in Lubbock for the past couple of years. This will be the last business column I will write for the Lubbock A-J, as I have accepted a job with the Hobbs News-Sun.
