Marquez: New restaurants and Merle Norman store in Lubbock
Merle Norman offers skin care products and cosmetic products, including, foundation primer, bronzing powder, blush, foundation, eye shadows, lipstick, lipliner and lip gloss. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. The new restaurant started as a snack bar inside of a bingo hall in 2016 and had grown to a full-service restaurant, according to blazinggrilllbk.com.
