Man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew, causing emergency landing in Lubbock

Jerry Ba Nguyen, 24, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members and attendants that caused an emergency landing in Lubbock. Nguyen, who has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest in September 2016, faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

