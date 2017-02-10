Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault after crash injured police officer

A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a crash that seriously injured Officer Corey Owens on May 30, 2015. Authorities say Jesse Tello, who was 19-years-old at the time of the crash, was intoxicated when he crashed into Owens' patrol car on 4th and Flint.

