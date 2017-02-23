Man in critical condition following crash in West Lubbock
Orlando Luna, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that were believed to be life threatening, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At about 1:45 a.m., Pelt said, officers responded to the 5400 block of Fourth Street near West Loop 289 following reports of a crash.
