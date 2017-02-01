Man arrested on suspicion of intoxica...

Man arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, possession after Thursday crash

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A Lubbock man is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center after being arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault and possession of a dangerous drug. He was arrested after a crash that happened at University Avenue and South Loop 289 around Noon on Thursday.

