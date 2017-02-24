Lubbock's First Methodist schedules celebration of 125 years
The First United Methodist Church, which can document its life in Lubbock from 1892, is preparing centennial-magnitude assemblies that are being called "Grand Gatherings," on March 5 and Oct. 8 in celebration of year 125. For its initial celebration this year, all former families and members have been invited to come to a single Worship Service in the Christian Life Center, with activities to begin at a 10:15 a.m. reception in the atrium area, according to Martha Webster, a member of the committee planning the event.
