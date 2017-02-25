Lubbockites question cardboard 'Congressman' during town hall at Texas Tech

It wasn't exactly Clint Eastwood lecturing an empty chair representing President Barack Obama at the 2012 Republican National Convention. But organizers of a town hall meeting Saturday morning in the Texas Tech Student Union Building hoped their questions directed at a cardboard cutout in U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington's likeness would carry a similar political message of dissatisfaction and concern with happenings in the nation's Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.