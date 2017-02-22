Lubbock woman indicted in slashing over drink spilled at club

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a 20-year-old woman this week accused of slashing another woman after the woman spilled a drink on her Christmas day at an East Lubbock club. Tayja Birdsong is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

