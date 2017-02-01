Lubbock police seek man who used credit card taken in vehicle burglary
Lubbock police are searching for a man they say used a stolen credit card earlier this month taken during a vehicle burglary. The department released surveillance footage of the unauthorized transaction that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.
