Lubbock Meals on Wheels to hold 18th annual Mardi Gras
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is presenting the 18th annual Mardi Gras Celebration from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on Mac Davis Lane near Avenue L. The event will include more than 37 food booths, live music by the Element band, a silent auction, cash bars and a variety of activities and prizes. The children's area will include bouncers, climbers and face and hair painting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Fri
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC