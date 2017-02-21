Lubbock man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to two 480-month sentences in federal prison to run concurrently. On March 17 , 2016, Lubbock police officers conducted an undercover narcotics purchase from a hotel room in Lubbock and were watching the room to monitor traffic at the location while a search warrant was obtained.

