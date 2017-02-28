Lubbock man indicted on manslaughter charge after fatal wreck stemming from fight

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted on Tuesday a 39-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run wreck in January that police believe stemmed from a fight between teenagers. Raul Elizondo is charged with a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

