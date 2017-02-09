Lubbock man in 2014 fatal shooting sentenced to 35 years in prison
A Lubbock judge sentenced to 35 years in prison a 59-year-old man who admitted to killing another man three years ago during a shooting in East Lubbock. Leroy Mitchell pleaded guilty to a charge of murder before Judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court in exchange for the punishment recommended by the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.
