Lubbock Man Admits to Sexual Conduct with His Adult Family Member
A Lubbock County man, Bobby Van Perryman, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for prohibited sexual conduct with a relative. Perryman and Brooke Ashlee Perryman, 29, of Lubbock, were both indicted in August for their sexual conduct with each other.
