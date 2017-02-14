Lubbock Lions Club's 65th annual panc...

Lubbock Lions Club's 65th annual pancake festival set for Saturday

4 hrs ago

The Lubbock Lions Club's 65th annual pancake festival is set for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. The annual fundraiser features an all-you-can eat meal, with 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 72,000 sausage links and 41,000 ounces of syrup among other food and snack items on hand for the event, according to spokeswoman Susan Moeller.

Lubbock, TX

