Lubbock family back home after surgery for infant's congenital heart defect

February is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Month, a type of condition one Lubbock family did not know would affect them until doctors gave them a diagnosis that would change their lives . Caci Smylie and Gabriel Morales were first told their three-month-old daughter, Brynlee Morales, would have a congenital heart defect when she was still in the womb.

